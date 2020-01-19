Jan 19, 2020 - Jan 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

David D'Onofrio - White Gold Corp. - CEO, Director



So White Gold Corporation is a new company. It was formed in 2016. It's a very unique junior mining company for a number of reasons. The first one is that we actually -- so we're located in the White Gold district as I mentioned. And we're actually the largest landholder there. We now accumulated about 400,000 hectares, which is about 1 million acres. So the opportunity to control a district is something that we found particularly appealing. And we're keen to pursue that. And I'll give a little background how that all came to be in a minute. Even more sort of attractive to us was the opportunity to have a district in such a under-explored jurisdiction in a mining-friendly territory like the Yukon, Canada. It's almost unheard of in this day and age to be able to come across an opportunity like that.



And the third thing that makes our company very unique, and I think it's primarily a fact that the first two points I mentioned was that our shareholders include Agnico Eagle, and Kinross who own just under 40% as a group. So