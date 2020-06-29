White Gold Corp and the district's emerging gold camp Transcript

Jun 29, 2020 / NTS GMT
David D'Onofrio - White Gold Corp. - CEO, and Director
White Gold Corp. is a very unique exploration company. We have a large land package in Yukon, Canada over a million acres in the prolific white gold district, which has been the source of over 20 million ounces of the place for gold. It seen multiple new discoveries in recent years, which has led to take us by major mining companies.
We have two major mining companies shareholders Agnico Eagle & Kinross Gold, to have that sort of backing and access to their resource sophistication and experience is just a dream for a junior company like ours to have.
We were also very fortunate to have partnered with Shawn Ryan, the notorious prospector, who prospected all these ground, which led to the two big discoveries in the district and our recent discoveries in White Gold at White Gold Corp., we have three different focus areas for expiration.
One; is to advance our flagship project, which is over 1.5 ounces, and we believe there's tremendous opportunity for that to grow.
The second; is to continue and
