Sep 15, 2020 - Sep 17, 2020 / NTS GMT

Anne Turner - Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek - Moderator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Invest Yukon session here at Precious Metals Beaver Creek Virtual. I'm pleased to introduce to you David D'Onofrio, CEO and Director, and Shawn Ryan, Chief Technical Adviser and Director of White Gold Corp. listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under WGO. David, you'll see there on camera, and you'll hear from Shawn right from the Dawson area. So, I'll hand it over to you, gentlemen.



David D'Onofrio - White Gold Corp. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Anne. Pleasure to be able to present White Gold to everyone. Hopefully, everyone's having a great conference. White Gold Corp. is a very unique exploration company for a bunch of different reasons. It's been around only for a few years now, but it's really the culmination of over a couple of decades of work and a tremendous amount of capital spend and success in the district where we're focusing -- the White Gold District.



The White Gold District is the prolific area in the Yukon, also