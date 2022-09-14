Sep 14, 2022 / 10:15PM GMT

David D'Onofrio - White Gold Corp. - CEO & Director



Okay, perfect. Thanks, everyone, for showing up. It's great to follow a pretty exciting Yukon story. I think that hopefully they help put the Yukon back on the map a little bit. It's a tremendous place to work and just such unbridled exploration potential in a fantastic Tier 1 jurisdiction.



White Gold is a relatively newly formed company; we were formed in 2016. It was a partnership with Shawn Ryan, who people likely have heard of in the past. And our properties are focused in the Klondike district. So this is Dawson, kind of south right to the Coffee deposit and this was the epicenter of the famous Klondike Gold Rush 125 years ago, where thousands of people came to look for placer gold and they found gold everywhere. And to this day they continue mining tremendous amount of placer gold in this district and 20 million-plus ounces on record.



What's remarkable is for 100 years, there was no modern-day exploration done in this district, right? And that's a pretty odd thought considering we're in Canada; this is what we