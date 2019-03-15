Q4 2018 WH Group Ltd Earnings Call (Chinese, English) Transcript

Mar 15, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Luis Chein - WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR
Dear analysts, good evening. First of all, welcome to 2018 Annual Results Announcement for WH Group. I think you have already tried some of our products, and you got some gifts to bring home as well, many of which are our new products from Shuanghui and Smithfield. Please enjoy later.
We'll introduce members of the management. Mr. Wan Long, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Guo Lijun, Executive VP and CFO; Mr. Ma Xiangjie, President of Shuanghui Development; Mr. Liu Songtao, Executive VP and Finance Director of Shuanghui; CFO of Smithfield Foods, Mr. Glenn Nunziata; and Ms. Joanna Yan, our Finance Director. And you should know me, I am Luis Chein, the Director.
So we will get started and invite our CFO, Mr. Guo Lijun, to take us through our performance in 2018, which will be followed by Q&A session. Mr. Guo, please.
Lijun Guo - WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director
Dear analysts, good evening, I will report to you the performance of WH Group in 2018. I will talk
