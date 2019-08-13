Aug 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Glenn T. Nunziata
WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director
* Long Wan
WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO
* Luis Chein
WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR
* Xiangjie Ma
WH Group Limited - President of Shuanghui Development & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Lillian Lou
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
* Lincoln Kong
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Linda Huang
Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst
* Xiaopo Wei
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director & Head of Asia-Pacific Consumer Research
* Yan Peng
Half Year 2019 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...