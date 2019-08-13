Aug 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Glenn T. Nunziata

WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

* Luis Chein

WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR

* Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - President of Shuanghui Development & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Lincoln Kong

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Linda Huang

Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst

* Xiaopo Wei

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director & Head of Asia-Pacific Consumer Research

* Yan Peng

