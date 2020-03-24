Mar 24, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Luis Chein - WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR



[Interpreted] Dear, analyst and investors, good evening. And friends from U.S. and Europe, good morning. Thank you very much for participating in the 2019 annual results announcement briefing for analysts offered by WH Group. We have the telephone conference and also broadcast on the Internet. I'd like to remind you, if you are calling in, you can use the Internet next time because at the same time, you can see our presentation materials.



Allow me to introduce to you who are present today. First of all, our Chairman and CEO of the Group, Mr. Wan long; and then we have Executive Director, Executive VP and CFO, Mr. Guo Lijun; and then we have Mr. Ma Xiangjie, our Executive Director and President of Shuanghui Development; and Executive Director (inaudible); President and CEO, Mr. Kenneth Sullivan. Other members of the management include Shuanghui CFO, Mr. Songtao Liu; and then Mr. Hongjian Wan; and from Smithfield Mr. Glenn Nunziata and Dhamu Thamodaran and myself, Luis Chein.



I'm going to pass the time to Mr. Guo to take us