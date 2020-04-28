Apr 28, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Apr 28, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

* Luis Chein

WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR



=====================

Luis Chein - WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR



[Interpreted] Investors, first of all, welcome to our 2020 first quarter results announcement. Together with us today, we have Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wan Long.



Long Wan - WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Hello, everyone.



Luis Chein - WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR



And then we also have other members of the management, but I won't introduce them one by one. I will hand over to Mr. Guo Lijun, our Executive Director, to take you through the performance of the company and that will be followed by Q