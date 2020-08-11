Aug 11, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

* Glenn T. Nunziata

WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

* Kenneth Marc Sullivan

WH Group Limited - Executive Director

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

* Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - Executive Director



* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Lincoln Kong

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Unidentified Participant -



Dear investors and analysts, good evening. Our friends from the U.S. and Europe, welcome for our interim results announcement for 2020. We are going to broadcast this online and allow me to introduce to you members of the