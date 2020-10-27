Oct 27, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Oct 27, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Glenn T. Nunziata

WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

* Kenneth Sullivan;President and CEO of Smithfield

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

* Luis Chein

WH Group Limited - Group Director and Head of IR

* Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Lincoln Kong

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Operator



[Interpreted] Good evening, and good morning to those from other time zones. First of all, we would like to welcome to our telephone conference for the third quarter results. So I will first take you through the management present tonight. We have our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wan Long; and CFO, Mr. Guo Lijun. We