Mar 30, 2021

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Mar 30, 2021



Corporate Participants

* Dennis Pat Rick Organ

WH Group Limited - Executive Director

* Glenn T. Nunziata

WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

* Robert Wan

* Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development



Conference Call Participants

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Robert Wan -



[Interpreted] Investors and analysts, welcome to our 2020 WH Group Annual Results Announcement. We are over the telephone and also through online streaming. I would like to introduce to you members of the management from WH Group, Smithfield and Shuanghui. They include Mr. Wan Long, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO for WH Group; Mr. Guo Lijun,