Mar 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dennis Pat Rick Organ
WH Group Limited - Executive Director
* Glenn T. Nunziata
WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director
* Robert Wan
* Xiangjie Ma
WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Lillian Lou
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
=====================
Robert Wan -
[Interpreted] Investors and analysts, welcome to our 2020 WH Group Annual Results Announcement. We are over the telephone and also through online streaming. I would like to introduce to you members of the management from WH Group, Smithfield and Shuanghui. They include Mr. Wan Long, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO for WH Group; Mr. Guo Lijun,
Full Year 2020 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...