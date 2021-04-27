Apr 27, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Apr 27, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dennis Pat Rick Organ
WH Group Limited - Executive Director
* Glenn T. Nunziata
WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director
* Robert Wan
* Xiangjie Ma
WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development
=====================
Robert Wan -
(technical difficulty) Mr. Dennis Organ from Smithfield; Mr. Glenn Nunziata, also from Smithfield, CFO; from Shuanghui, we have Mr. Ma Xiangjie; and Mr. Liu Songtao; as well as Mr. Zhang Liwen, who is the Board Secretary; and Madam (inaudible), the CFO of the company.
We are going to invite Mr. Guo to review the situation for Q1 in 2021 to be followed by Q&A.
Lijun Guo - WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director
[Interpreted] Dear, analysts and
Q1 2021 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Apr 27, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...