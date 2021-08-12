Half Year 2021 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 12, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board

* Robert Wan

* Shane Smith

Smithfield Foods, Inc. - President & CEO

* Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Lincoln Kong

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Robert Wan -



[Interpreted] First of all, allow me to introduce to you who are present. We have our Chairman, Mr. Wan Long; our newly assigned CEO, Mr. Guo. And then from Shuanghui Development, we have Mr. Ma Xiangjie; and Mr. Liu Songtao. From Smithfield, our CEO, Shane Smith; and CFO, Mr. Glenn Nunziata. And [Madam Zheng], CFO. And I am the host. I'm Robert Wan.



Mr. Guo is going to present to us the