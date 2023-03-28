Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hongwei Wan
WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Mou Ma
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Lillian Lou
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
* Linda Huang
Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst
* Mark Yuan
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Hongwei Wan - WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman
[Interpreted] Good evening. Dear investors and analysts, good evening. Thank you for your participation at the '22 annual results announcement. We are very happy to be here to meet with you face to face again after 3 years.
Allow me to introduce members of the management. We have Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, Mr. Wan Long;
Full Year 2022 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...