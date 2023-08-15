Aug 15, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hongwei Wan
WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Xiangjie Ma
WH Group Limited - Executive Director & President of Shuanghui Development
=====================
Hongwei Wan - WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman
[Interpreted] Good evening. Welcome to dialing the interim results announcement for WH Group. The management team will walk you through the updates of the first half of WH Group. So I will first introduce the attendees for today's meeting, Chairman, Wan Long; Mr. Guo Lijun, CEO; Mr. Ma Xiangjie, CEO of Shuanghui Development; Executive Vice President, Shuanghui Development, Liu Songtao; Executive President, Shane Smith of Smithfield; CFO of Smithfield, Mark Hall; CFO of WH Group, Joanna Yan. This is Mr. Wan Hongwei, Vice Chairman of the company.
So Mr. Guo Lijun will provide you a briefing of the first half 2023 financial
Half Year 2023 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
