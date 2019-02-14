Half Year 2019 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome everybody to the Whitehaven Coal First Half Results FY 2019 Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to our host speaker, Managing Director and CEO, Paul Flynn.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for taking the time and your interest in the Whitehaven Coal Limited Half Year 2019 Financial Results Presentation. As usual, I'll go through the highlights quickly, and then move on to commentary on the results for the period, the operations, our growth prospects and then some broader commentary about the outlook.



So I'll move firstly over to Page 4, the highlights. So it's been a very good quarter for us with, again, a number of records recorded in this very good start to the year. So on to our NPAT, firstly. We now -- released now our NPAT, being a record of $305 million. Our EBITDA for the first half, correspondingly a record of nearly $551 million. Our record coal price is doing its very best to underpin that and