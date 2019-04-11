Apr 11, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everybody to the Whitehaven Coal March Quarter Investor Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to our host speaker, Managing Director and CEO, Paul Flynn.
Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining the March quarter production investor briefing for Whitehaven. As usual, I'll go through the highlights. We'll go through a discussion on the detail of the quarter itself and move into Q&A to provide an opportunity for people for a bit of an exchange.
The highlights for the quarter. Safety performance has been solid, still well and truly under industry threshold but slightly up on our previous quarter, which is still solid territory, but we need to do a little bit better on that.
Quarterly ROM coal production at 4.9 million tonnes. Saleable coal production for the quarter at 4 -- at 5.1 million tonnes. Coal sales, about 6 million tonnes for the quarter. Narrabri has recovered from its slow production in the earlier part of the quarter to record
Q3 2019 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript
Apr 11, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...