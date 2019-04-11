Q3 2019 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody to the Whitehaven Coal March Quarter Investor Briefing.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining the March quarter production investor briefing for Whitehaven. As usual, I'll go through the highlights. We'll go through a discussion on the detail of the quarter itself and move into Q&A to provide an opportunity for people for a bit of an exchange.



The highlights for the quarter. Safety performance has been solid, still well and truly under industry threshold but slightly up on our previous quarter, which is still solid territory, but we need to do a little bit better on that.



Quarterly ROM coal production at 4.9 million tonnes. Saleable coal production for the quarter at 4 -- at 5.1 million tonnes. Coal sales, about 6 million tonnes for the quarter. Narrabri has recovered from its slow production in the earlier part of the quarter to record