Whitehaven Coal Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Sep 12, 2019 / 04:00AM GMT

Ian McAleese - Whitehaven Coal Limited - General Manager of IR



Firstly, we're going to have a series of presentations by the executive team, so Paul, Scott, Jamie and Kevin. And then that will be followed by a session out in the room that we've got it set up there with all the booze. And there, you've got opportunity to meet, yes, the mine general managers and also our project leaders. And also, of course, the rest of the executive team will be available as well, have a chat about anything. That's the sort of free sort of time to ask questions. And then the idea will be to come back into here around about 5:00 for a Q&A, which will sort of close off about 5:30. So that's sort of the rough outline.



So with that, I'd like to hand over to Paul to start the proceedings. Thanks, Paul.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Ian. And welcome, everybody, and thanks so much for making the time to attend our inaugural Investor Day. Other people referred to it as, oh, you're finally having a Capital Markets Day. Well, we're