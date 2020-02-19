Half Year 2020 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us today for the half year results for financial year 2020 for Whitehaven Coal. I do acknowledge this is a brave new world of using new technology. And from time to time, I know technology has defeated us on 1 or 2 occasions in the past, but thank you for embracing it and joining us through webinar and also the teleconference. So we'll work our way through this.



In keeping with that change, we're going to mix it up a little bit for you too as well in terms of how we present the half year results. So I'm joined here in the room with Kevin Ball, who will do part of the presenting as well for the financial component of the business. And we've also got on the line Quentin Granger, EGM Ops, who's going to participate also