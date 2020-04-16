Q3 2020 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to the Whitehaven Coal March 2020 Quarter Production Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for joining us today. I'll now hand over to our presenter, Paul Flynn. Please go ahead, Paul.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Now thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks very much, everyone, for taking the time to dial in to the March 2020 quarterly production report for Whitehaven. I'll just acknowledge that these are obviously strange times. And that I do have members of the executive team with me here today, but we are dispersed as I'm sure many of you are in your own working environments.



But Quentin Granger is online and he's actually being shadowed by Ian Humphris, who you would have seen our announcement, has joined our team permanently, but is in that transition mode with Quentin. Kevin Ball is also online as well so -- and available for questions. But let me just go through the report quickly and we'll get to the Q&A session as expeditiously as possible. Starting with safety in our