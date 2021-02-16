Half Year 2021 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thanks, everyone, for taking the time to dial in or participate through the webcast for Whitehaven Coal's half year results presentation for financial year 2021. Thanks very much, operator, for those instructions, just in case we do have some technical nuances to deal with. Not that we're foreshadowing any, but as we know, when you're using a number of different platforms, there's always interesting intersections of these various technologies.



With me this morning, I've got Kevin, as you know, Kevin Ball, our CFO, who will assist with the presentation of the financial results. We've got Ian Humphris, our EGM Operations here, really willing and able to answer any questions from the ops side of things. And of