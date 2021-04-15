Q3 2021 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Volume Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Whitehaven Coal March Quarter 2021 Production Report. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paul Flynn, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Thank you for taking the time to dial into the March 2021 quarterly production report for Whitehaven. I'll -- as usual, I'll get on to the highlights and then move through the body of our report and get on to Q&A.



The quarter -- look, the quarter has been an interesting one. We've certainly got some very good results from a cap perspective, and we've got some variable updates and also revised guidance for related impacts from Narrabri's difficult period in this quarter and the previous.



The highlights. Our March quarter ROM production, 5.5, was a good result, 12% up previous corresponding period. The quarter managed saleable coal production at 4.3, 6% up. In terms of total managed coal sales at 4.8,