Whitehaven Coal Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Anthony Vaile -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Whitehaven Coal's 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Mark Vaile, and I'm the Chairman of the Whitehaven Board of Directors, and I will chair today's meeting.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, today's meeting is being held virtually. Every effort has been made to ensure today's meeting runs smoothly. However, if any technological issues arise and it becomes necessary to provide procedural information to shareholders, updates will be provided on our website. You can also contact the help center using the contact details set out in the notice of meeting. A recording of this meeting will be posted on our website following the meeting.



I'd like to commence the formalities of today's meeting by acknowledging and welcoming New South Wales elder and Board member of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, Uncle Allen Madden, who will perform a welcome to country.



Allen Madden -



Good morning. My name is Allen Madden, Gadigal Elder. From our first one, no, I'm only kidding you fellows. How