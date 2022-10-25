Whitehaven Coal Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Anthony James Vaile - Whitehaven Coal Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Welcome, everybody. Thanks very much for your attendance this morning. Welcome to Whitehaven Coal Limited's 2022 Annual General Meeting. My name is Mark Vaile. I'm the Chairman of the Whitehaven Board of Directors, and I will chair today's meeting.



But before we go any further, I'd like to begin by welcoming New South Wales elder and board member of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, Aunty Ann Weldon, who will perform a Welcome to Country. Ann, please?



Ann Weldon -



Good morning, everyone. Thanks, Mark. Thanks, Board. You've got a nice reception at the front there. The fellows that want to sing to us. They're singing in here. Well, I got drums and everything. That's a good sign. Anyway, they really have to have their opinion.



Well, today, I stand before you on the land of the mighty Eora Nation. And I need to make you aware, first and foremost, that I am a Wiradjuri Koori Balang. And Wiradjuri, of course, is a mighty proud but large nation