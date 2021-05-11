Q1 2021 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health's 2021 fiscal first quarter financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Listeners are also encouraged to download a copy of our quarterly financial statements and management discussion from sedar.com.



Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the