Q2 2023 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO.



