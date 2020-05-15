May 15, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Anna Larsson

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Head of Corporate Communication

* Astrid Martinsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Head of Group Treasury & IR

* Craig Jasienski

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President



Craig Jasienski - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Q1 2020 results presentation. It's a little bit overused term these days, but under extraordinary circumstances, apologies that we couldn't invite everybody to the building and the auditorium today. We just didn't have the facilities to take a lot of external guests. So we only have a few internal staff here, but appreciate everybody that's been able to join the webcast.



Under the sort of extraordinary times, we're also in the process of transitioning with CFO. Rebekka Herlofsen had her last day in the company on Friday last week. Per-Hermod Rasmussen, our new CFO,