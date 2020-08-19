Aug 19, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Wallenius Wilhelmsen's second quarter result release and also half year. Before we start, I would begin with just being clear that we stay true to our purpose and values through what remains to be a very, very difficult time for the world, frankly, and not different for us. Concerningly, if we look back 3 months ago, on the 15th of May, we presented Q1 results. There was 4.5 million cases of coronavirus in the world. This morning's figure is 22.3 million. So it's clearly a challenge for us in the markets, for the world and for society. And therefore, as a company, we consider it to