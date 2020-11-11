Nov 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Astrid Martinsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Head of Group Treasury & IR

* Craig Jasienski

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President

* TorbjÃ¸rn Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO



Good morning, everybody, welcome to Wallenius Wilhelmsenâs third quarter presentation. Today, we have, apart from presenting our results, the distinct pleasure to welcome TorbjÃ¸rn Wist, our new CFO, who you'll have a chance to hear from very shortly. But before I launch into the presentation, aside from welcoming TorbjÃ¸rn to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, I'd also like to take the opportunity to thank Per-Hermod Rasmussen, who sat in and held the reins as the CFO for us for 6 months, and not least, Astrid Martinsen, who's leaving us this month, unfortunately, and has been the Head of IR and Treasury with us for the last 18 months. So we wish Astrid