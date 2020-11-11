Nov 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Astrid Martinsen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Head of Group Treasury & IR
* Craig Jasienski
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President
* TorbjÃ¸rn Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO
=====================
Craig Jasienski - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President
Good morning, everybody, welcome to Wallenius Wilhelmsenâs third quarter presentation. Today, we have, apart from presenting our results, the distinct pleasure to welcome TorbjÃ¸rn Wist, our new CFO, who you'll have a chance to hear from very shortly. But before I launch into the presentation, aside from welcoming TorbjÃ¸rn to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, I'd also like to take the opportunity to thank Per-Hermod Rasmussen, who sat in and held the reins as the CFO for us for 6 months, and not least, Astrid Martinsen, who's leaving us this month, unfortunately, and has been the Head of IR and Treasury with us for the last 18 months. So we wish Astrid
Q3 2020 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...