Feb 10, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Craig Jasienski

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President

* Torbjorn Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO



=====================

Craig Jasienski - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President



Good morning, and welcome to Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Fourth Quarter Presentation for 2020. My name is Craig Jasienski, President and CEO. And joining me today is Torbjorn Wist, our CFO, who will join us shortly on the stage.



Before we even begin, I'd just like to be a little bit proud to present the photograph that you can see on your screens. That's one of the latest vessels to our fleet, Tannhauser. She was delivered in Q4. And the picture you can see in front of you is actually her birth dock in Zeebrugge. We're kind of proud to note that aside from being one of the most energy-efficient vessels that we have in our fleet, she also carried the very first load of Chinese-produced Teslas into Europe on her maiden voyage. So that