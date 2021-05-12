May 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
May 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Anette Orsten
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - VP, Group Treasury & IR
* Erik Noeklebye
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Executive VP & COO of Shipping Services
* Torbjorn Mogard Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO
Torbjorn Mogard Wist - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO
Good morning to everybody. On behalf of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, I would like to welcome you all to this webcast for our first quarter results. My name is Torbjorn Wist, and I am the CFO as well as acting CEO of the company.
First, I would like to start off by covering the key highlights for the quarter. While the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world economy is not over, demand in our core markets have more than returned since the first quarter of last year and continues to develop along a positive underlying trend.
From the beginning of this year, we have introduced 3 new
May 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
