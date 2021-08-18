Aug 18, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

* Erik Noeklebye

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Executive VP & COO of Shipping Services

* Michael Hynekamp

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics AS - COO of Ocean

* Torbjorn Mogard Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO



Torbjorn Mogard Wist - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO



Good morning, and welcome to all. This is Torbjorn Wist, I'm the CFO, as well as acting CEO of the company. I trust that everyone had some well-deserved time off for rest and relaxation over the summer holiday, and I'm happy