Feb 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Anette Orsten
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - VP of Global Treasury & IR
* Erik Noeklebye
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Executive VP & COO of Shipping Services
* Michael Hynekamp
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics AS - COO of Ocean
* Torbjorn Mogard Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO
Torbjorn Mogard Wist - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO
Good morning, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us on this Q4 results presentation. My name is Torbjorn Wist, and I'm the CFO and acting CEO of the company.
Before we move into the agenda and practical information on the Q&A, I thought I would share some of the Q4 highlights.
We are very proud to deliver a strong final quarter in '21 with an EBITDA of $306 million. High freight rates, operational efficiency and a full sailing fleet are key drivers for the improved margins
Q4 2021 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
