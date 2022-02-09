Feb 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anette Orsten

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - VP of Global Treasury & IR

* Erik Noeklebye

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Executive VP & COO of Shipping Services

* Michael Hynekamp

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics AS - COO of Ocean

* Torbjorn Mogard Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO



=====================

Torbjorn Mogard Wist - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO



Good morning, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us on this Q4 results presentation. My name is Torbjorn Wist, and I'm the CFO and acting CEO of the company.



Before we move into the agenda and practical information on the Q&A, I thought I would share some of the Q4 highlights.



We are very proud to deliver a strong final quarter in '21 with an EBITDA of $306 million. High freight rates, operational efficiency and a full sailing fleet are key drivers for the improved margins