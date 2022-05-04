Q1 2022 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Torbjorn Mogard Wist - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Acting CEO & CFO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this presentation of our Q1 results. My name is Torbjorn Wist, and I'm the CFO and acting CEO of the company.



I will share some Q1 highlights before we move into the agenda and practical information. In Q1, we delivered another strong quarter with EBITDA of $309 million. Cash improved by $49 million on the back of the solid EBITDA. We do, however, see signs of margin pressure due to increasing fuel prices and further supply chain issues.



The continuing war in the Ukraine is a tragedy. And our deepest sympathy goes out to the people of Ukraine, and our thoughts are with the millions of people that are affected by this conflict. Wallenius Wilhelmsen has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus. However, it's fair to say that the war has a limited direct impact on our business. Russia accounted for less than 0.7% of our 2021 revenues, and we have no material operations on the ground.



In April, we issued our first sustainability-linked bond