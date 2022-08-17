Aug 17, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 17, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anette Orsten
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - VP of Global Treasury & IR
* Lasse Kristoffersen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO
* Michael Hynekamp
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics AS - COO of Ocean
* Torbjorn Mogard Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO
* Xavier Leroi
=====================
Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO
(presentation)
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter results of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, My name is Lasse Kristoffersen, and I am the CEO of the company.
Before I move on, I would like to introduce the colleagues that are with me here today, and then I'll come back to the program. Starting with Torbjorn, you can stand up so people can see you, he's the CFO; and we also have Mike Hynekamp, running our Logistics business, you will see more to him; and then Xavier, who is the key -- sorry for that, got crimped up
Q2 2022 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 17, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
