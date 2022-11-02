Nov 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lasse Kristoffersen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO
* Torbjorn Mogard Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO
=====================
Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO
Yes. So good morning, and welcome to the Q3 Presentation of Wallenius Wilhelmsen. I'm sorry, I put on the Johnny Cash voice this morning, but it hopefully would hold. I also welcome to you on stream. Together with me today, we'll have Torbjorn presenting the numbers and we will have a Q&A together at the end, as we always do. So we follow the same sequence. We will have a presentation and then we will have questions both from the room and from the stream.
So let me then briefly start with the highlights of this quarter. And I'm very happy to say that this is the best quarter on record for Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Both in terms of revenues and EBITDA, we have a very strong performance. Torbjorn will tell you in detail what it is. And I'm very
Q3 2022 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...