Presentation

* Lasse Kristoffersen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO

* Torbjorn Mogard Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO



Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO



Yes. So good morning, and welcome to the Q3 Presentation of Wallenius Wilhelmsen. I'm sorry, I put on the Johnny Cash voice this morning, but it hopefully would hold. I also welcome to you on stream. Together with me today, we'll have Torbjorn presenting the numbers and we will have a Q&A together at the end, as we always do. So we follow the same sequence. We will have a presentation and then we will have questions both from the room and from the stream.



So let me then briefly start with the highlights of this quarter. And I'm very happy to say that this is the best quarter on record for Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Both in terms of revenues and EBITDA, we have a very strong performance. Torbjorn will tell you in detail what it is. And I'm very