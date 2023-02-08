Feb 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anette Orsten
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - VP of Global Treasury & IR
* Lasse Kristoffersen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO
* Torbjorn Mogard Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Fredrik Dybwad
=====================
Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this quarterly presentation from Wallenius Wilhelmsen. We're very happy to have you here today and also on the stream. It's a special day for us. This is a record quarter. And for those of you who can see, Torbjorn and myself has put our best jackets on to celebrate this result. And of course, it's color green. That's the color in Wallenius Wilhelmsen, but also that we want to paint this company green. So I'll take this as a sign of green strength when we talk through this presentation today.
Good. So let me
Q4 2022 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
