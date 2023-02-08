Feb 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anette Orsten

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - VP of Global Treasury & IR

* Lasse Kristoffersen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO

* Torbjorn Mogard Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Fredrik Dybwad



Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this quarterly presentation from Wallenius Wilhelmsen. We're very happy to have you here today and also on the stream. It's a special day for us. This is a record quarter. And for those of you who can see, Torbjorn and myself has put our best jackets on to celebrate this result. And of course, it's color green. That's the color in Wallenius Wilhelmsen, but also that we want to paint this company green. So I'll take this as a sign of green strength when we talk through this presentation today.



Good. So let me