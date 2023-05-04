Q1 2023 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President



Good morning, and welcome to the Q1 Presentation of Wallenius Wilhelmsen. A warm welcome to those who are here in the audience and also to those following us on stream. As always, we will have a Q&A at the end. So if you would like to write your questions on the stream, feel free. Or you will have the chance to ask them after the presentation.



Torbjorn Wist, CFO, will join me in the presentation later on and we will follow basically the same sequence. I will talk through a few highlights, the market and the businesses. And Torbjorn will talk you through the financial numbers.



So let's get started. The first quarter -- let's see. Okay. There we go. We had a very strong first quarter in 2023, the third strongest on record. We saw still very tight market balance and we have a very positive development in our logistics area, which we expected last year, and we could see that continue into the first quarter. For shipping, we had a temporarily somewhat lower EBITDA than Q4, partly due to some fuel effects and also due to