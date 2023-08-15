Aug 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anders-Redigh Karlsen

* Lasse Kristoffersen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President

* Torbjorn Mogard Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO



=====================

Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President



Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter presentation for Wallenius Wilhelmsen, very happy to have people here in the audience and also thank you for following us on the stream. As always, we will have a Q&A session afterwards starting in with the audience and then also take questions in the chat from those who are watching online.



So let me start with saying that the second quarter was very strong for Wallenius Wilhelmsen, both financially, operationally and commercially. And also, we took the first step in renewing our fleet towards a Net Zero emission future, and we will come back to you all that. So let me start with the biggest highlights. We saw a very strong