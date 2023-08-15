Aug 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders-Redigh Karlsen
* Lasse Kristoffersen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President
* Torbjorn Mogard Wist
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO
=====================
Lasse Kristoffersen - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President
Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter presentation for Wallenius Wilhelmsen, very happy to have people here in the audience and also thank you for following us on the stream. As always, we will have a Q&A session afterwards starting in with the audience and then also take questions in the chat from those who are watching online.
So let me start with saying that the second quarter was very strong for Wallenius Wilhelmsen, both financially, operationally and commercially. And also, we took the first step in renewing our fleet towards a Net Zero emission future, and we will come back to you all that. So let me start with the biggest highlights. We saw a very strong
Half Year 2023 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...