Feb 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Lasse Kristoffersen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CEO & President

* Torbjorn Mogard Wist

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - CFO



Lasse Kristoffersen Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA-CEO&President



So, that was very loud in this, good morning and welcome to the Q4 presentation of Wallenius Wilhelmsen. And I'm very happy to see so many in the audience and a lot of people on the stream. This is a very good day for Wallenius Wilhelmsen we are delivering record results. We are delivering extremely strong commercially in terms of book of business, we are improving our operations and we still think that there is more to come and '24 will be somewhat better than '23.



So this is a very positive report from us, and I'll take you through some of the headlines. We deliver a EBITDA in Q4 of $454 million, we have stronger EBITDA in all our segments, which shipping being the strongest on $392 million, we