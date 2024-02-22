Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) Reports Mixed Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges, Adjusted EPS Declines, and Future Guidance Set

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 increased to $3.03 billion, full year rose to $12.16 billion.
  • Diluted EPS: Q4 reported a loss of $(1.95), full year at $4.33, down from $10.94 in 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS: Q4 at $3.30, full year at $13.56, both lower than the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Q4 reported $414.2 million, with a full year of $748.7 million, a decrease from $1.34 billion in 2022.
  • 2024 Guidance: Adjusted EPS forecasted between $14.30 and $15.40, and Free Cash Flow expected to be between $1.00 billion and $1.15 billion.
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2024, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, reported a revenue increase in both the quarter and full year, while facing a decline in diluted and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Laboratory Corp of America operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers and offers a wide range of clinical lab tests, from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. The company's performance is crucial as it holds a significant share of the independent lab market and is a bellwether for the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

1758108122653814784.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's revenue for Q4 2023 was $3.03 billion, a 3.5% increase from $2.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Full-year revenue also saw an uptick to $12.16 billion from $11.86 billion in 2022. However, diluted EPS for Q4 showed a loss of $(1.95) compared to a gain of $0.42 in Q4 2022, and the full-year diluted EPS dropped to $4.33 from $10.94 in the previous year. Adjusted EPS for Q4 was $3.30, up from $3.05 in Q4 2022, while the full-year adjusted EPS decreased to $13.56 from $16.66 in 2022.

The company faced challenges, particularly a decrease in COVID-19 testing, which impacted both operating income and free cash flow. The Q4 operating loss was ($122.8) million, compared to an operating income of $28.5 million in Q4 2022. Free cash flow for Q4 was $414.2 million, down from $508.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the full-year free cash flow decreased significantly to $748.7 million from $1.34 billion in 2022.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

In 2023, Laboratory Corp of America announced six new laboratory partnerships and launched innovative tests, demonstrating its commitment to growth and innovation. The company also reported strategic collaborations, such as with Hawthorne Effect, Inc., to support decentralized clinical trials, and introduced a Fertility and Family Building Benefit through Ovia Health by Labcorp.

For 2024, Laboratory Corp of America provided guidance with an adjusted EPS range of $14.30 to $15.40 and free cash flow expectations between $1.00 billion and $1.15 billion. This guidance reflects the company's strategic initiatives and anticipated capital allocation, including acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividends.

Financial Statements Highlights

Key details from the financial statements include:

"Revenue for the quarter was $3.03 billion, an increase of 3.5% from $2.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022... Operating loss for the quarter was ($122.8) million, or (4.0)% of revenue, compared to operating income of $28.5 million, or 1.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2022... Net losses from continuing operations for the quarter were $(166.8) million compared to net earnings of $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022."

These metrics are important as they provide insights into the company's operational efficiency, profitability, and cash generation capabilities, which are critical for value investors assessing the company's financial health and future prospects.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, Laboratory Corp of America's revenue growth indicates resilience in its core operations. The decline in EPS and free cash flow can be attributed to reduced COVID-19 testing and associated impacts. However, the company's strategic partnerships and innovations, along with its positive guidance for 2024, suggest a proactive approach to navigating the evolving healthcare landscape.

Value investors may find the company's strategic initiatives and focus on growth areas appealing, as these efforts could potentially drive long-term value. The company's ability to adapt to market changes and invest in future growth areas will be key factors to monitor moving forward.

For a more detailed analysis and to stay updated on Laboratory Corp of America Holdings' financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Laboratory Corp of America Holdings for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.