Q1 2019 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

SÃ¸ren Bergholt Andersson - Demant A/S-VP of IR



Today, the company is represented by Søren Nielsen, President and CEO; as well as René Schneider, CFO; and together with the me, also the rest of the IR team.



I'll now hand over to SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, SÃ¸ren, and welcome to everyone to this 1-hour call, under the headline of life-changing hearing health, the group continue to expand this business across a number of different businesses.



Key takeaways year-to-date is successful launch on Oticon Opn drives growth acceleration as expected. After -- as previously announced, slow start to the year due to lost momentum in its predecessor. Oticon Opn,