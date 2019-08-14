Q2 2019 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
SÃ¸ren Bergholt Andersson - Demant A/S-VP of IR
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for participating in this conference call, held in connection with our interim report 2019 release this morning. The duration of this call will be a maximum of 1 hour, including Q&A, which mean that I will try to speed up the presentation.
Today, the company, as usual, is represented by our President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen, together with CFO, RenÃ© Schneider, and in addition the IR team.
I'll now hand over to SÃ¸ren.
SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much, SÃ¸ren, and welcome, everyone. I will go straight into key takeaways for the first half year where we, as a group, have delivered an 8% growth, and this is driven by recent product launches as well as a generally good performance across the group. All business activities have gained market share and are seeing good momentum in the business.
