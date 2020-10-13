Q3 2020 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call, which we hold in connection with our release this morning of the interim management statement. We plan for the call as usual to last around an hour, including the Q&A session. We'll see if we go a little bit over time, then that can work as well.



We have, as usual, President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; and then the IR team, Christian Lange, myself, Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller. We are present here. Before we hand it over to Q&A, we'll be going through a presentation, which has been uploaded to the website a short while ago. So I'll leave it over to you now, SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everyone. I'll try to do this relatively brief to have time for Q&A. If we take the key takeaways, we continue to see a strong