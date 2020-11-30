Nov 30, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Director of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our virtual launch event here today of new groundbreaking hearing aid technology. I'm sure you've all seen to -- our announcement this morning, where we introduced a new flagship hearing aid across all 4 brands in our hearing aid business. So we are very excited to be here today.



I have our President and CEO, Mr. SÃ¸ren Nielsen with me. Right now at the tables, we also have Finn MÃ¶hring, our Head of R&D; and Thomas Behrens, Chief of Audiology, with us and they'll also be going through the new technology with us.



So normally, we would meet you face-to-face to have a session like this. 2020 is very different, so it will be virtual. I'm sure that will work, but we also look forward to meeting you again on the road hopefully sometime next year.



So the agenda for today looks like this. SÃ¸ren will give you a brief introduction to what it's all about in a minute. After that, we'll have Finn MÃ¶hring coming on to tell you about the hardware side, the