Q4 2020 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call, which we hold in connection with the release of our annual report for 2020 earlier today. We plan for the call to last an hour, including the Q&A session, as always.



We are also represented by President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; as well as by the IR team, Christian Lange; and myself, Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller.



Before we go to Q&A, we'll be going through a presentation of our results for 2020, outlook for '21. So I hope you all have it on your screen. If not, you can find it on our website. It should be there now. With this, very happy to leave it to you, SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody, to this call. We have an agenda for today, where we'll take you through the highlights and talk a little bit about