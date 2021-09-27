Demant A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Head of IR



Okay. Welcome, everybody, to Demant's Capital Markets Day 2021. My name is Mathias Holten MÃÂ¸ller, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at the company, and I am really pleased to see all of you in the room. It feels like all back from scratch, in a way. But at least, we've been connected through virtual means over the last 18 months or so.



But really nice to see people again in person. I think we're all energized by that. We are equally happy to also welcome people on the live stream. This is obviously being filmed, streamed and recorded, so people can follow it from their homes. So still tapping into some of the flexibility that we've had over the last 18 months with COVID.



So I think -- with regards to the speakers, I'll just find the clicker here. You've probably all seen the investor news that we sent out this morning. where we highlighted some of the key messages that we're going to convey today, but also the speakers and the agenda for today. So just quickly, the speakers today will