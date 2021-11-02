Q3 2021 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our conference call held in connection with the interim management statement that we put out this morning. Obviously, it's covering the period year-to-date, as always. But you've probably seen, we've mostly commented on the period H2-to-date. So hopefully it's a little bit easier to interpret the messaging in the context of your modeling.



We plan for this call to last a maximum of 1 hour, including the Q&A session. So as usual, we are 3 Demant representatives, President and CEO, Soren Nielsen; CFO, Rene Schneider; and myself, Mathias Holten Moller, Head of Investor Relations.



So Soren will just go through the presentation here before we then open up for questions. It's available on our website. Soren, please?



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody. The agenda for today