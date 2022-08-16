Q2 2022 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call held in connection with our interim report for 2022, which we released this morning. It's clearly been a very busy morning in Hearing Aids. Now it's our turn to walk you through a brief presentation, and then we'll turn it over to Q&A afterwards.



The slides can also be found on our website. And as usual, we plan for this call to last no more than 1 hour, including the Q&A.



We have President and CEO, and SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; and the IR team, Peter Pudselykke; and myself, Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller, on the call today. And SÃ¸ren, it's all yours.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thank you, Mathias. And welcome, everybody. The agenda for today's session is key events and financial takeaways, update on hearing health care, update on communication, and we will take you through a financial review. I'll comment on the outlook, and then we'll quickly go to Q&A.

