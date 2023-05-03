Q1 2023 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call held in connection with the publication of our Interim Management Statement for Q1 2023, which we released this morning.



As I assume you're all aware, we pre-released Q1 growth rates and also updated our full-year financial outlook on 17th April. And we'll now go through presentation taking into these results and then followed by Q&A. Presentation has been uploaded to our website, and we plan for this call to last no more than one hour, including the Q&A.



On the call today, as always, President, CEO, Soren Nielsen; CFO, Rene Schneider, and the IR team, Peter Pudselykke and myself, Mathias Holten Moller.



And I'll now hand it over to you, Soren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody.



The agenda today is key